Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF)’s stock price rose 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $23.09. Approximately 604 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Altium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Get Altium alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers communities; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.