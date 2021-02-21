American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $424.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to post $424.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $426.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $422.90 million. American Woodmark reported sales of $395.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.50 million.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 243.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

AMWD traded up $3.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.20. The company had a trading volume of 91,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $117.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.10. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 2.28.

American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

