AMLT Market Capitalization Reaches $2.76 Million (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One AMLT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. AMLT has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $9,468.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AMLT has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00059736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.00 or 0.00764659 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00043338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00058586 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00018315 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00040473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.03 or 0.04589771 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,332,660 coins. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

AMLT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

