Analysts Anticipate Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.70. Adtalem Global Education posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on ATGE shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden bought 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $25,014.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,300.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 305,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 149,376 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATGE traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

