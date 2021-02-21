Analysts Anticipate Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. Enbridge posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enbridge.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.66. 3,429,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $42.08. The company has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 130.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enbridge (ENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.