Analysts Expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. General Electric reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 61,049,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,997,117. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

