Analysts Expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Brokerages expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Physicians Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 271,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 41,830 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,212,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after acquiring an additional 392,218 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,140,000 after acquiring an additional 194,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 271,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,639,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,992. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

