AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $182,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $3,825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,004,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,455 shares of company stock worth $20,101,556. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AtriCure by 42.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 1,285.9% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.48. 318,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average is $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $67.01.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

