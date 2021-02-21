Azuki (AZUKI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $190,314.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Azuki token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000850 BTC on major exchanges. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and $190,314.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.03 or 0.00498296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00067688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00090295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00061678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00076815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.74 or 0.00381875 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 8,265,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,184,580 tokens. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

Buying and Selling Azuki

Azuki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

