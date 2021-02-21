Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Trading 14.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) traded up 14.1% during trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $292.00 to $324.00. The company traded as high as $346.00 and last traded at $339.91. 17,031,648 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 10,139,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.01.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BIDU. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 48.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.0% during the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.70.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.