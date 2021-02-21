Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

BBVA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. 1,568,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,198. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.13 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 69,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 32,941 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 214,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.