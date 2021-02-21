BATM Advanced Communications (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Trading Up 7.1%

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) shares were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 9,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 653% from the average daily volume of 1,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31.

About BATM Advanced Communications (OTCMKTS:BTAVF)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

