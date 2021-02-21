Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 106.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,101.14 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,901.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,697.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

