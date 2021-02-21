Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 284.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,144 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 25,097 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 38,047 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 61,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 44,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 4,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $78.10 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

