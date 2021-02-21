bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLUE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

NASDAQ BLUE traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $26.68. 4,495,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,847. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,396 shares of company stock worth $178,798. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in bluebird bio by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in bluebird bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.