Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Acquires 9,247 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 412,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.6% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $48,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after acquiring an additional 957,298 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after acquiring an additional 955,250 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Medtronic by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $121,522,000 after acquiring an additional 718,244 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after purchasing an additional 659,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The firm has a market cap of $152.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

