Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 1,855 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.