Brokerages Anticipate Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to Post $1.36 EPS

Brokerages expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Hibbett Sports reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $331.38 million during the quarter. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $448,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,393,000 after purchasing an additional 122,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after purchasing an additional 869,609 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.77. The company had a trading volume of 521,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,314. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $68.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

