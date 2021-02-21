Brokerages Anticipate Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will announce sales of $3.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.25 million and the lowest is $2.70 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $3.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $11.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.25 million, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $18.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

SPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $65,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $1,391,249. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after buying an additional 654,438 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 498,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1,082.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 248,326 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,786,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPRO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 183,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,027. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

