Brokerages Expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to Post $1.67 EPS

Brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post $1.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions also reported earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BR. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,568. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 169,475 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $422,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BR stock opened at $149.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $158.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

