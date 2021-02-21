Brokerages Set General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) PT at $62.63

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $56.50 on Thursday. General Mills has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in General Mills by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

