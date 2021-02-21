Brokerages Set Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price at $87.90

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.09.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

LSPD stock traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,155. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a PE ratio of -95.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.19.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

