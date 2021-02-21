Burst Price Tops $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. Burst has a total market capitalization of $9.68 million and approximately $33,099.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Burst has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Burst coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Burst Profile

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,115,661,540 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

