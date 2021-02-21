Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,208 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

NYSE F opened at $11.58 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $12.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of -289.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

