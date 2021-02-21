CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Critical Review

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) and CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Apple Hospitality REIT and CatchMark Timber Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Hospitality REIT 0 4 3 0 2.43 CatchMark Timber Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus price target of $13.17, indicating a potential downside of 8.44%. CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus price target of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 6.46%. Given CatchMark Timber Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CatchMark Timber Trust is more favorable than Apple Hospitality REIT.

Volatility and Risk

Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CatchMark Timber Trust has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and CatchMark Timber Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Hospitality REIT $1.27 billion 2.53 $171.92 million $1.63 8.82 CatchMark Timber Trust $106.71 million 4.99 -$93.32 million ($2.05) -5.33

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than CatchMark Timber Trust. CatchMark Timber Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apple Hospitality REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and CatchMark Timber Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Hospitality REIT -12.73% -3.05% -1.91% CatchMark Timber Trust -25.76% -16.84% -4.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.2% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT beats CatchMark Timber Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio consists of 104 Marriott-branded hotels, 126 Hilton-branded hotels, three Hyatt-branded hotels and two independent hotels.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas.

