Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.46). Chico’s FAS posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 966.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $351.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.73 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%.

CHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,378,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 966,318 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 824,305 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 125.0% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,456,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 208,532 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,051,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 36,882 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.76. 1,095,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

