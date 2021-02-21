Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.
NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $41.79. 222,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,586. The company has a market capitalization of $823.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.98 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45.
About Chuy’s
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
