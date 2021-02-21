Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $41.79. 222,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,586. The company has a market capitalization of $823.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.98 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,535,000 after acquiring an additional 453,311 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 276,439 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chuy’s by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 85,025 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares during the period.

Chuy's

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

