CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 1,358,814 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,244,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358,814 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $177,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,249,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,256,000 after acquiring an additional 405,487 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 94,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $841,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.