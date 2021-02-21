Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stake Lifted by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,831 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.79% of Cirrus Logic worth $37,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 364.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,149. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $861,095.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,950.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,875 shares of company stock worth $1,138,847. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.18. The stock had a trading volume of 987,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,034. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

