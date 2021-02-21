Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.28 Billion

Analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to report $4.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.33 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $4.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $17.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.36 billion to $17.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.99 billion to $18.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $116,743.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,540,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,202. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

