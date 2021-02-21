Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 81,527 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 780% compared to the typical volume of 9,264 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:XLP opened at $64.94 on Friday. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $68.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average of $65.50.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

