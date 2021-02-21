Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $144.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CL King upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CBRL stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.25. The stock had a trading volume of 257,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,347. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

