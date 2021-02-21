Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Cummins by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

CMI stock opened at $246.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.75 and its 200-day moving average is $223.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $254.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

