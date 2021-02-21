Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €61.46 ($72.31).

EPA:BN opened at €56.82 ($66.85) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €54.22 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.07. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

