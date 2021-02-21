Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) traded up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 39,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 280,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBCCF)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower under the Qwest and Qwest Reserve brands; and cannabis pre-rolls under the Blendcraft by Qwest brand. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

