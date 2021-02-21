Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Embraer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Embraer reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($2.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 23.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ERJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

NYSE ERJ traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,338,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,200. Embraer has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

