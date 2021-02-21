ENI Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,731 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,353% compared to the typical volume of 188 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ENI by 27.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ENI by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ENI by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 14.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 553,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after buying an additional 68,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 16.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 133,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the period.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. Analysts anticipate that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on E shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

