Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,220 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,042,861.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

