Euronext (EPA:ENX) Given a €112.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Euronext (EPA:ENX) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ENX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Euronext and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Euronext and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €104.13 ($122.50).

Shares of EPA ENX opened at €91.95 ($108.18) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €92.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €94.59. Euronext has a 52-week low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 52-week high of €61.35 ($72.18).

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

