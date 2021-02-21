FDx Advisors Inc. Has $7.07 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $200.92 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

