Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £116.70 ($152.47).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £171 ($223.41) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays set a £150 ($195.98) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Flutter Entertainment to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded down GBX 50 ($0.65) on Friday, reaching £136.25 ($178.01). 251,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,430. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a 1-year high of £162.90 ($212.83). The company has a market cap of £23.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £145.56 and its 200-day moving average price is £134.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

