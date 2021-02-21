Giant (GIC) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, Giant has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Giant has a market cap of $153,210.53 and $13,710.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00016417 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002798 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000047 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 104.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Giant Token Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,088,706 tokens. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

Giant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

