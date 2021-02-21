Granger Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Granger Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Granger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 141,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after buying an additional 104,351 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3,342.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 99,379 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after buying an additional 60,480 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 106,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 51,982 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 147,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 48,920 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.53. 638,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,799. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.31. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $106.44.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

