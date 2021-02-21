Granger Management LLC Takes $2.20 Million Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Granger Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up 0.3% of Granger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.40. 1,567,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,334. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $65.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.68.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.