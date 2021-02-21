Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,175,000 after buying an additional 49,317 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,544,000 after buying an additional 237,675 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 324,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,345,000 after buying an additional 161,037 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after buying an additional 198,141 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 290,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,640,000 after buying an additional 148,305 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $94.04. 260,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $94.42.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

