Greenleaf Trust Has $6.11 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 297.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,346 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

IJK traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.96. 164,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,291. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.18.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

