Highland Private Wealth Management Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stephens cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

Shares of PNC opened at $170.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $171.22. The company has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

