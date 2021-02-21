HolidayCheck Group (ETR:HOC) Trading Down 1.3%

HolidayCheck Group AG (ETR:HOC)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €1.92 ($2.26) and last traded at €1.94 ($2.28). Approximately 16,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €1.96 ($2.31).

The firm has a market cap of $119.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €1.71.

About HolidayCheck Group (ETR:HOC)

HolidayCheck Group AG engages in the transaction-based online business in the fields of travel and weather in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Poland, Germany, and Switzerland. It operates a range of hotel rating and holiday booking portals, which offer package tours, cruise, hotels, and rental car booking services; and WeerOnline.nl, an advertising based weather portal.

