Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.98 Million

Brokerages forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will post sales of $199.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $200.50 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $232.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $845.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $846.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $872.70 million, with estimates ranging from $851.90 million to $893.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $875,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,019.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 33.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

