Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSE shares. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “tender” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a report on Monday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.68. Husky Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.21 and a 1-year high of C$10.74. The company has a market cap of C$6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

